Proteas squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup in NZ announced

04 February 2022 - 14:03
South Africa captain Suné Luus during the second one day international against West Indies at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 31 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the 15-player Momentum Proteas squad for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to take place in New Zealand in March and April.

SA will led by captain Suné Luus with all-rounder Chloé Tryon as vice-captain and the other notable inclusion is opening batter Lizelle Lee after she missed the present West Indies series.

Along with Australia, England and India, SA qualified based on their standings in the ICC Women’s Championship between 2017 and 2020. Coach Hilton Moreeng’s charges are currently ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings.

The eight-team World Cup kicks off with the group stages where all the teams play each other once, before the top four sides compete in the semifinals and final.

SA get their journey underway against Bangladesh in Dunedin on March 5 before taking on Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Australia and West Indies. They wrap up the round-robin stage against India in Christchurch on March 27.

“This is an exciting time for all involved, especially the players and management,” said Momentum Proteas convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez.

“The most exciting thing about this squad going to the World Cup is that it complements our planning and our strategic selections over a period of time. The squad was not just brought together in the last few months, it’s a process that we commenced in 2017 and we identified certain areas that we needed to strengthen.

“There were strategic selections made through various camps and tours that we’ve had and played prior to this. The players have come along in leaps and bounds, and it’s good to see that we can now, with injuries and key personnel out of the team, find strategic replacements to cover for them. That's important and speaks volumes of the depth that we’ve created in this programme.

“In 2020 when we went to New Zealand we clinched the ODI series and that set the tone for us to go and push on for the ODI World Cup. I think it is important that all the hard work has been put in, including the selections for the playing conditions that we see ourselves facing.

“Our team is ready to compete, and our team is ready to go further than just the semifinal berth and go and try and clinch the World Cup.

CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “On behalf of everyone at CSA, a huge congratulations to the players and management that have been selected to represent our nation at the upcoming World Cup and I am sure they will make everyone proud.

“The Proteas have been a shining beacon for women’s cricket and sport in general over the last few years, having climbed to second in the 50-over game, winning challenging series at home and away, and with the players topping various individual rankings along the journey. 

“I think I speak for all South Africans when I all the best to coach Hilton Moreeng, captain Suné Luus and the entire traveling contingent, we will be glued to our screens cheering you on every step of the way.”

Momentum Proteas’ 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup squad: Suné Luus (Capt, Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (vice-cap, KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions)

Traveling Reserves: Anneke Bosch (Dragons), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions)

Management: Hilton Moreeng (head coach), Dillon du Preez (assistant coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (team manager), Abram Ramoadi (performance analyst), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (team doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (physiotherapist) Zane Webster (strength & conditioning coach), Kruger van Wyk (wicket-keeping & fielding consultant), Zahid Shaik (close protection officer), Happiness Mesi (logistics officer/team masseurs), Lita Gqirana (media manager)

