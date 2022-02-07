Harmer's Test cap posted from Kenton to Pretoria and flown to Christchurch

Simon Harmer’s Test cap has been in a bag somewhere in Kenton-on-Sea for the past seven years and never in his wildest dreams did he think it would again see the light of day — at least not for national duty.

In the days preceding his inclusion in the Proteas Test squad two weeks ago, the cap has been posted to Pretoria and flown to Christchurch, where Harmer is with the team for a two-match Test series against New Zealand.

“My previous Test cap is here in my bag in my room,” Harmer said from his Christchurch hotel room during a virtual interaction with the media on Monday.