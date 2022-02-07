Cricket

Harmer's Test cap posted from Kenton to Pretoria and flown to Christchurch

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 February 2022 - 17:52
Simon Harmer has been exceptional for the Multiply Titans with 35 wickets from six matches in the four-day series.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Simon Harmer’s Test cap has been in a bag somewhere in Kenton-on-Sea for the past seven years and never in his wildest dreams did he think it would again see the light of day — at least not for national duty.

In the days preceding his inclusion in the Proteas Test squad two weeks ago, the cap has been posted to Pretoria and flown to Christchurch, where Harmer is with the team for a two-match Test series against New Zealand.

“My previous Test cap is here in my bag in my room,” Harmer said from his Christchurch hotel room during a virtual interaction with the media on Monday.

All memorabilia the 32-year-old Pretoria-born cricketer was ever given as he developed through the age group ranks is stashed away safely in that bag in the Eastern Cape coastal town.

“I am nostalgic in that way," said the right-handed offie who is studying law with the UK's Open University.

"I have all my caps that I got from right through age group cricket.

“My brother and I have this pack that one day, hopefully if everything goes accordingly, we will have a beach [place] somewhere and the bar in that beach [place] is where all the memorabilia will go.”

All five Harmer’s Test matches were played in 2015.

Harmer made his debut in the Newlands New Year’s Test against the West Indies and took seven wickets in the match.

His other four appearances were in Chattogram against Bangladesh and Nagpur in India, his last Test match for SA.

“All my SA stuff is in that bag, all the stuff that I was given on my debut. So that is where my Test cap lived,” said the former Essex off-spinner.

Having left SA to sign a Kolpak contract in 2017, Harmer never thought he would put on the green and gold Proteas colours again.

“I was not sure if it was never going to see the light of day again, but fortunately it has.

“This was sitting in Kenton-on-sea and I got my mother-in-law to post it to me in Pretoria and it has made the trip to New Zealand.”

As in 2015 when he got the opportunity due to Dane Piedt’s injury, Harmer, though he has fired on all cylinders in the domestic four-day series with 35 wickets from six matches at 19.45 for the Multiply Titans, he was only included to tour New Zealand because Prenelan Subrayen and George Linde are both getting married during that period.

Harmer has objectives for this tour, but understands there is a pecking order, with Keshav Maharaj the first choice Test spinner.

“This opportunity has a reason because things have happened, but that is how it works in sport with injuries and other things. It is the whole dynamics and make-up of professional sport.

“I am under no illusions as to why I am here and how I got the opportunity, but I am here now and I have to try to show people what I am about and what my brand is about.”

The attacking off-spinner was realistic on his chances of playing at the fastest ground in New Zealand.

“If we are realistic, if you look at Hagley Oval [where the two Test matches will take place], it is probably the greenest, bounciest and quickest wicket in New Zealand.

“So the chances of us playing two spinners is low.

“For this tour, it is to work hard and support the guys who will be playing and try to add value where I can.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

