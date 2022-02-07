Cricket

'Painted as a monster' - Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

07 February 2022 - 13:21 By Reuters
A file photo of coach Justin Langer during the Australia training session at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
A file photo of coach Justin Langer during the Australia training session at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday for their treatment of Justin Langer, saying the former head coach had been painted as a "monster".

Langer resigned on Saturday, just weeks after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with CA saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

Australia also won last year's Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

"He's been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer," Gilchrist told Australian SEN Radio.

Coach Justin Langer in shock resignation

Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket ...
Sport
1 day ago

"He'll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but he'll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you.

"So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what's the flow-on effect to your family ... particularly through a period of time when you're not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour."

CA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Langer said CA offered him a short-term contract to lead the team's defence of the Twenty20 World Cup title on home soil later this year but he opted not to accept it.

Justin Langer cites lack of player and board support in his resignation letter

Justin Langer told Cricket Australia (CA) that he quit as national team coach because he realised he no longer had the support of several players and ...
Sport
1 day ago

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board and CEO, Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction," Langer said.

"I respect that decision," he said.

"My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise."

MORE:

Mitchell Johnson slams captain Cummins after coach Langer quit

Pat Cummins failed his first big test as Australian captain by being coy over the future of Justin Langer, former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup in NZ announced

Cricket SA has announced the 15-player Momentum Proteas squad for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to take place in New Zealand in March and ...
Sport
2 days ago

I am willing and able to play for SA, says Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has refuted suggestions that he is not good enough for Test cricket and is eyeing the two-match series against New Zealand in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer
  3. Baxter 'serious' about finding a way to start Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Kaizer ... Soccer
  4. Egypt coach Queiroz: ‘How can this referee, after what he has done, be in ... Soccer
  5. Cricket union on Boucher calling players to testify: 'Not an ideal situation' Cricket

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...