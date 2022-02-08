Cricket

Cricket SA T20 Challenge starts with a bang in Gqeberha

08 February 2022 - 08:55 By SPORTS REPORTER
The Rocks and Western Province Blitz players shake hands after the match on day one of the CSA T20 Challenge St Georges Park on February 7 2022.
The Rocks and Western Province Blitz players shake hands after the match on day one of the CSA T20 Challenge St Georges Park on February 7 2022.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

The Cricket SA (CSA) T20 Challenge started with the Western Cape derby between Six Gun Grill Western Province Blitz and Gbets Rocks in Gqeberha on Monday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Rocks opening batters, Janneman Malan (29 off 19) and Christian Jonker (46 off 34) looked to stabilise the Rocks after the consecutive fall of wickets of Pieter Malan (0), Cebo Tshiki (2), and Clyde Fortuin (8).

With the support of Ferisco Adams (34 off 28) the Rocks ended their innings on 142/6.

The Western Province Blitz’s bowling attack of George Linde (2/13) and Beuran Hendricks (2/28) was more than enough to limit the Rocks to 142 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, the Blitz opening batter Richard Levi came through with 67 off 39 and laid an early foundation to set the Blitz up for a successful run chase.

Aviwe Mgijima (26*), Dane Vilas (21) and Linde (20*) saw the Blitz secure a 6-wicket victory, ending their inning on 143/4 in just 17 overs.

There was a  brilliant bowling display from Rocks’ Hardus Viljoen, recording 3/16 in 3 overs.

In the second match of the day the Momentum Multiply Titans took on the Gbets Warriors, with the Titans winning the toss and electing to field.

A 65-run partnership between Warriors’ duo, Matthew Breetzke and Wihan Lubbe looked promising, with Aaron Phangiso upsetting the hosts, dismissing Bretzke for 36.

Tristan Stubbs’s 51 off 27 (1 boundary and 4 sixes) and Lubbe’s performance with both bat and ball as he scored 56 runs with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes and (2/15), saw the Warriors off to a good start ending their innings on 163/8.

An early attack from the Warriors bowlers resulted in the early wickets of Quinton de Kock (0) and Theunis De Bruyn (17) and continued to dominate the Titans side, limiting them to 155 runs at the end of their 20 overs.

The bowling attack of Lizaad Williams 2/29, and a stellar batting performance from Donovan Ferreira (60* off 40) was not enough for the Titans side, with the Warriors winning the match by 8 runs.

With more than 600 runs scored on Day 1, Tuesday promises to be a cracker with the Imperial Lions taking on the North West Dragons at 10am, followed by the Itec Knights against Hollywoodbets Dolphins at 2.30pm.

MORE:

Andrie Steyn replaces injured Anneke Bosch in SA Cricket World Cup squad

There will be tears of sorrow in the Bosch family after Anneke Elizabeth Bosch was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New ...
Sport
13 hours ago

'Painted as a monster' - Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday for their treatment of Justin Langer, saying the former head ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Paul Collingwood named England interim coach for West Indies tour

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been named interim head coach for next month's three-test tour of the West Indies, the England and Wales ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane to face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s Fifa Club World Cup semifinal Soccer
  4. Baxter 'serious' about finding a way to start Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Kaizer ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...