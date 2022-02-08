Cricket SA T20 Challenge starts with a bang in Gqeberha

The Cricket SA (CSA) T20 Challenge started with the Western Cape derby between Six Gun Grill Western Province Blitz and Gbets Rocks in Gqeberha on Monday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Rocks opening batters, Janneman Malan (29 off 19) and Christian Jonker (46 off 34) looked to stabilise the Rocks after the consecutive fall of wickets of Pieter Malan (0), Cebo Tshiki (2), and Clyde Fortuin (8).

With the support of Ferisco Adams (34 off 28) the Rocks ended their innings on 142/6.

The Western Province Blitz’s bowling attack of George Linde (2/13) and Beuran Hendricks (2/28) was more than enough to limit the Rocks to 142 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, the Blitz opening batter Richard Levi came through with 67 off 39 and laid an early foundation to set the Blitz up for a successful run chase.

Aviwe Mgijima (26*), Dane Vilas (21) and Linde (20*) saw the Blitz secure a 6-wicket victory, ending their inning on 143/4 in just 17 overs.

There was a brilliant bowling display from Rocks’ Hardus Viljoen, recording 3/16 in 3 overs.

In the second match of the day the Momentum Multiply Titans took on the Gbets Warriors, with the Titans winning the toss and electing to field.

A 65-run partnership between Warriors’ duo, Matthew Breetzke and Wihan Lubbe looked promising, with Aaron Phangiso upsetting the hosts, dismissing Bretzke for 36.

Tristan Stubbs’s 51 off 27 (1 boundary and 4 sixes) and Lubbe’s performance with both bat and ball as he scored 56 runs with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes and (2/15), saw the Warriors off to a good start ending their innings on 163/8.

An early attack from the Warriors bowlers resulted in the early wickets of Quinton de Kock (0) and Theunis De Bruyn (17) and continued to dominate the Titans side, limiting them to 155 runs at the end of their 20 overs.

The bowling attack of Lizaad Williams 2/29, and a stellar batting performance from Donovan Ferreira (60* off 40) was not enough for the Titans side, with the Warriors winning the match by 8 runs.

With more than 600 runs scored on Day 1, Tuesday promises to be a cracker with the Imperial Lions taking on the North West Dragons at 10am, followed by the Itec Knights against Hollywoodbets Dolphins at 2.30pm.