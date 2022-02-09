Cricket

Cricket SA in new hunt for permanent CEO after first search yielded no result

Tiisetso Malepa
09 February 2022
Cricket SA chairperson Lawson Naidoo led a delegation that appeared before the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture during a virtual sitting on February 8 2022.
Cricket SA (CSA) has started a new search for a permanent chief executive officer after the first hunt came to nothing. 

This was confirmed in parliament by CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo when he led a delegation that appeared before the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture to account on the organisation's plans to implement recommendations from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report findings, among other issues.

CSA is operating under a third acting CEO since Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019.

Despite advertising the job in August last year, the same month Moroe's dismissal was announced, CSA has not been able to fill the most important post within the organisation.

“We engaged the services of a recruitment company to assist us with the process and we received a number of responses,” Naidoo said.

 “We then reached a stage where there was a shortlist of candidates who were interviewed but unfortunately we were unable to conclude an agreement and make the appointment.”

Naidoo said CSA hired a different recruitment agency which has started the new search.

“It is a process the board is giving due attention to and we will be able to announce progress on this matter in the next few weeks.”

Jacques Faul and Kugandrie Govender acted in the position before current acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

Moroe challenged his 2020 dismissal as unfair, but Naidoo said the matter has been finalised through mediation.

“In relation to the issue of the former CEO, that matter has been resolved,” said Naidoo.

“The matter was taken on arbitration and the termination of the former CEO’s contract was confirmed. We have had no further process in that regard.

“ It was the conclusion of that process that enabled us to initiate the search for a permanent CEO.”

Members of the committee wanted to know the names of the shortlisted candidates and why has it taken so long to make an appointment.

“We are in the process of engagement with the (new) recruitment company,” responded Naidoo.

“They have not yet produced a shortlist so we are unable to give details. It would be unreasonable to give timeframes as this is a moving target.”

The new CEO will find a vacuum in the CSA executive management with about five key posts left vacant after senior executives under varying circumstances left the organisation following disciplinary enquiries.

Moseki is expected to return to his role as chief financial officer after a permanent CEO is appointed.

Naidoo did not say whether Moseki applied for the CEO post.

