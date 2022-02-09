Mthethwa says provision of sports facilities is local government’s responsibility

The lack of sports facilities in townships and rural areas was discussed at great lengths by the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture.

This happened during Cricket SA’s (CSA) virtual presentation of the organisation's plans to implement recommendations from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report findings, among other issues.

The SJN report concluded the development of previously disadvantaged communities is intrinsically tied to transformation, and facilities in the rural areas and townships are the first step to reaching the goal of equal access to cricket for all.

The report implored CSA, government and other relevant stakeholders to start from scratch to achieve the goal of making cricket a truly transformed sport.