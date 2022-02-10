Labour lawyers differ with Cricket SA’s legal opinions on Boucher’s non suspension

The dates for Mark Boucher’s hearing may be set for May but the charges against him are so serious that his employer Cricket SA (CSA) should have put the embattled national team coach on suspension.

This is the opinion of two labour lawyers who weighed in on the Boucher saga.

Boucher was charged with gross misconduct last month and will face an independent disciplinary hearing in May where CSA will argue for a sanction of dismissal. But he has not been suspended.

The charges emanate from findings from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report released in December which found Boucher engaged in racist behaviour by his participation in a team song which referred to Paul Adams as “a brown sh*t” during the team’s fines meetings when the two were Proteas teammates.