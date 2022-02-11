SA’s rivalry with New Zealand extends beyond rugby, says Proteas captain Elgar

SA's rivalry with New Zealand is not just about rugby, Proteas captain Dean Elgar has said.

The Proteas and Black Caps renew their rivalry in the two-match Test series to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from next Thursday.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee this week said the rivalry between the countries is not limited to the All Blacks and the Springboks, and Elgar agreed.

“It is a bit disappointing that we don’t get to play against New Zealand a lot because I have loved the series I played against them,” Elgar said.

“They are fierce competitors. They are going out there next week to win the series and that’s also the case with us South Africans. Of late, their cricket has been brilliant and there is a reason why they won the ICC World Test Championship.”

New Zealand are ranked second on the Test rankings with the Proteas sitting at lowly fifth, and Elgar said this meeting is a good test for SA.

“It is going to be a great test for us to match and compare ourselves with a team playing at their peak at the moment. There has always been fierce rivalry between the Proteas and the Black Caps and I am sure it will continue for many years to come,” he said.

The Proteas will be up against Johannesburg-born batter Devon Conway, who has established himself as a key member of New Zealand.

“I don’t think the fact that some of our guys know him is going to be much of an advantage for us. He is obviously playing with a different badge on his chest," Elgar said.

“He has had a great start to Test cricket and you can’t take that away from him because his numbers speak volumes and he is going through a purple patch.

“We no longer see him as a South African guy. He is living here in New Zealand and is playing for another country. We are the Proteas and we are extremely proud of what we stand for.

“I am sure there will be some friendly chats off the field because a lot of guys know him and have played with him over the past few years, but once you walk over that white line [onto the field] it is all about business, irrespective of whether he is your friend or acquaintance.

“I don’t think he is going to affect our preparations too much. We need to focus on what we need to focus on and that’s been our strength of late.”