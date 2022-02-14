Cricket

Keegan Petersen voted ICC's player of the month for January

14 February 2022 - 16:35 By SPORTS REPORTER
Keegan Petersen was unlucky to miss out on the tour to New Zealand.
Keegan Petersen was unlucky to miss out on the tour to New Zealand.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SA's Test sensation Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight were voted ICC Players of the Month for January 2022.

Petersen, who was nominated alongside SA Under-19 star Dewald Brevis and Bangladesh pace bowler Ebadot Hossain, took home the award after a phenomenal Test series against India.

Petersen played a pivotal role as South Africa came back from 1-0 down to win the three-match series 2-1.

In the second Test, he scored 62 in the first innings, helping the Proteas gain a slender lead. In their chase of 240, he scored a crucial 28 runs.

In the final Test, Petersen scored a fifty in each innings, including a superb 82 in a challenging fourth-innings chase of 212 that helped the Proteas complete their comeback.

He ended the series as the top run-scorer with 276 runs and was named the Player of the Series.

MORE:

Kagiso Rabada joins Punjab Kings in sensational deal at IPL auction

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved to the Punjab Kings in a sensational deal worth more than R18m in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 ...
Sport
2 days ago

England's Broad says he has been hit hard by Windies tour omission

Fast bowler Stuart Broad said on Sunday he had been hit hard by the decision to leave him out of the squad for England's tour of the West Indies.
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand should zero in on Elgar

Dean Elgar will be the Proteas batter with the biggest target on his back if former Kiwi captain Ken Rutherford had his way.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  2. Pitso's Al Ahly sweep aside Al-Hilal in resounding display for bronze in UAE Soccer
  3. Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut Rugby
  4. Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja ... Soccer
  5. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022