Keegan Petersen voted ICC's player of the month for January

SA's Test sensation Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight were voted ICC Players of the Month for January 2022.

Petersen, who was nominated alongside SA Under-19 star Dewald Brevis and Bangladesh pace bowler Ebadot Hossain, took home the award after a phenomenal Test series against India.

Petersen played a pivotal role as South Africa came back from 1-0 down to win the three-match series 2-1.

In the second Test, he scored 62 in the first innings, helping the Proteas gain a slender lead. In their chase of 240, he scored a crucial 28 runs.

In the final Test, Petersen scored a fifty in each innings, including a superb 82 in a challenging fourth-innings chase of 212 that helped the Proteas complete their comeback.

He ended the series as the top run-scorer with 276 runs and was named the Player of the Series.