SA bowling coach Langeveldt on NZ quarantine: 'It’s been a hard lockdown'

The 10 days the SA senior men’s cricket team spent in a managed isolation and quarantine hotel in Christchurch has been the worst for Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

The team has been cocooned in their hotel rooms since they arrived in New Zealand on February 5 for a two-match Test series.

They only moved out to their own hotel on Monday and started practising and training as a full group with sessions in the middle.

Though the team was allowed to have nets and gym sessions and started training in small groups after the first three days of isolation, New Zealand’s Covid-19 restrictions are among the toughest in the world and Langeveldt found out the hard way.

“It’s been a hard lockdown. That’s all I can say,” said Langeveldt from Christchurch.