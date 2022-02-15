Cricket

ICC doubles prize money for 2022 Women's World Cup

15 February 2022 - 09:47 By Reuters
The SA senior women's national cricket team is halfway through their 10-day quarantine in New Zealand.
The winners of the 2022 Women's 50-over World Cup will receive prize money of $1.32 million, twice the amount awarded in the last edition, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 event will be held from March 4 to April 3 across six venues in New Zealand, played in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

England are the defending champions after they beat India by nine runs in the final at Lord's in 2017.

The ICC said that the overall prize money pot has been increased by 75%, with the teams taking home a share of $3.5 million, which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition.

The runners-up will be awarded a sum of $600,000, some $270,000 more than the last edition, the statement added.

