Rassie van der Dussen looking forward to an exciting maiden IPL gig

Rassie van der Dussen is looking forward to imprint his name the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 33-year-old was one of 10 SA players sold during the IPL auction at the weekend, with the Rajasthan Royals forking out R2m for the Proteas top six batter.

He was chuffed with the opportunity and the faith shown in him by the team that won the inaugural IPL in 2008.

“It feels very good,” Van der Dussen said from Christchurch in New Zeland, where he is with the Proteas team for a two-match Test series which starts at Hagley Oval on Thursday.