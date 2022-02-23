Proteas opener Sarel Erwee reflects on his unpleasant Test debut

‘Baptism of fire’, that’s how Proteas opener Sarel Erwee was introduced to international Test cricket at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch against New Zealand last week.

What was supposed to be a happy occasion for the 32-year-old Dolphins opener turned into a nightmare as SA were comprehensively trashed by the Black Caps by an innings and 276 runs inside three days.

In the first innings, Erwee only managed to score 10 runs as he edged the ball into the lap of Daryl Mitchell at second slip from the bowling of destructive Kyle Jamieson.

It went from bad to worse in the second innings as he departed after the second ball when he was trapped plumb in front by Tim Southee whose full-length ball swung in towards the middle.

Asked to reflect on his Test debut, Erwee, who is expected to open the batting with Dean Elgar in the second Test match on Friday, said the Christchurch conditions were testing for the batters.

“I don’t think many players have a debut where the results don’t go the way you like it,” he said as Proteas prepared for the second match. “Conditions wise it was probably the most testing I have faced and it was an incredible experience either way to be tested like that. Obviously I am disappointed not to get the result I wanted as an individual and as a team on my debut.”

Erwee, who has been with the team for the tours against Pakistan, West Indies, India and New Zealand, said he was not overwhelmed by the occasion because he has been in the Proteas set-up for more than a year.

“I have been around the squad for over a year now, or four series, and as the 12th man I have experienced the intensity of Test cricket when I was fielding as a substitute, at training or during team discussions or discussions that individuals have between each other.

“I always knew the intensity was going to be high and there was not going to be any let ups, so it wasn’t a surprise to me. The biggest surprise was probably that the intensity doesn’t go away, it is up there every ball, every hour and every minute. But overall, there were no real surprises to be honest.”

Having been around the team also helped him to deal with the nerves before the match.

“A lot of people asked me the day before and morning of the Test how I was feeling and I was very relaxed. I think it helped that I have been with the squad for a while because you start integrating with the guys where you understand the standards, culture and the training methods and intensities.

“I was focused but I was very relaxed with no nerves whatsoever. The only time I had a goosebumps was when I walked out with Dean (Elgar) to bat. I actually said to him it was the first time I got goosebumps.

“I had no heart rate that spiked, it was just cool. Mentally, I visualised what it would be like walking out to bat and it was nice to walk out in front of a crowd at the stadium.”