SA women allowed to field 9 players at Cricket World Cup if team is hit by Covid

Teams at the women's World Cup in New Zealand will be allowed to field a side with only nine players if their squad is hit by Covid-19, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

New Zealand reported more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19, with 250 hospitalisations, and the government expects the outbreak to peak in mid-March.

ICC head of events Chris Tetley said teams would be allowed to field nine players plus two female members of their support staff in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in their camps.

"From a Covid-19 perspective, we need to be a little bit flexible, as far as the way in which we manage the game to take into account these unique circumstances," he said.