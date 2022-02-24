Cricket

SA women vice-captain Chloé Tryon credits father for her cricket trajectory

SA are one of the favourites to go all the way at the World Cup hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
24 February 2022 - 12:47
Chloe Tryon in good spirits at a training session at Seddon Park in Hamilton during SA's tour of New Zealand in January 2020.
Chloe Tryon in good spirits at a training session at Seddon Park in Hamilton during SA's tour of New Zealand in January 2020.
Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Chloé Tryon can run out of fingers to count the people who helped shape and enhance her career and counts SA Women’s Under-19 head coach Dinesha Devnarain among them, but the one person who holds a pride of place is her father.

The SA senior women’s national team vice-captain who originates from Ifafa Beach, a small coastal resort town on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said her father started coaching her as soon as her hands were strong enough to hold a cricket bat.

The 29-year-old hard-hitting all-rounder who attended Scottburgh High School is in Christchurch in New Zealand where the SA team is preparing for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup of the 50-overs format.

SA’s opening match is against Bangladesh on March 5 in Dunedin.

Tryon spoke with the media from Christchurch about her role in the squad and the team's chances at the World Cup.

“I can’t not say my dad,” Tryon said with a chuckle when asked who has played a major role in her cricket upbringing.

“He started coaching me from a really young age and he is still my coach.”

The bubbly right-handed batter says the old man still gives her a lot of stick to this day.

“Even when I have done well he always wants me to take it up a notch.

“But I have got a lot of people that helped me out along the way, Dinesha Devnarain has been really good for me and it has been nice playing with her and her being a coach now is fantastic.

“A lot of people along the way but I have to say my dad. I give him a lot of credit.”

Tryon made her Momentum Proteas debut as a teenager in 2010 against the West Indies in Basseterre.

She is today one of the experienced heads in the 15-player World Cup squad with 152 appearances, 2,129 runs and 58 wickets across all formats.

One of Tryon’s many career highlights was being named vice-captain to fellow all-rounder Suné Luus, who took over from injured captain Dané van Niekerk ahead of the ODI series against West Indies in Johannesburg last month.

Luus and Tryon were confirmed as first and second in command before the team jetted out to the country of the long white cloud earlier this month.

Tryon described her role in the leadership group and said there is not much a vice-captain can do over and above lending support to the captain.

“I don’t think there is much but I support Sune a lot and just making sure that I still lead from the front.

“We’ve got a really good relationship and it is nice that we work really well on the field but also just making sure that everyone is on the same page and making sure the players understand why we are here [at the World Cup] and our goal.”

Tryon said one of her strengths in leadership is her talkative but calm demeanour.

“I’m more outgoing and so I kind of speak to everyone. I talk a lot and so I would say my talking is my asset and I think if I am calm it kind of calms everyone as well.

“So I just make sure that I do a lot of talking and just making sure I am supporting people around me as much as I can.”

Tryon said she has the playlist of all her teammates and was not shy to say she is the one with the best taste in music.

“I think I got the best taste because I kind of listen to everything and I cater for everyone.”

The team, even without injured inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk, are one of the favourites to go all the way at the World Cup hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

They will play two World Cup warm-up matches against India on Sunday and England on Tuesday in Christchurch before moving to Dunedin for their World Cup opening clash against Bangladesh on March 5.

