SA women vice-captain Chloé Tryon credits father for her cricket trajectory

Chloé Tryon can run out of fingers to count the people who helped shape and enhance her career and counts SA Women’s Under-19 head coach Dinesha Devnarain among them, but the one person who holds a pride of place is her father.

The SA senior women’s national team vice-captain who originates from Ifafa Beach, a small coastal resort town on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said her father started coaching her as soon as her hands were strong enough to hold a cricket bat.

The 29-year-old hard-hitting all-rounder who attended Scottburgh High School is in Christchurch in New Zealand where the SA team is preparing for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup of the 50-overs format.

SA’s opening match is against Bangladesh on March 5 in Dunedin.