Bulls coach Jake White hoping for Kurt-Lee Arendse magic against Zebre in Parma

Bulls coach Jake White is hoping Kurt-Lee Arendse will play a crucial role during their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Zebre in expected wet conditions in Parma on Friday night.

The versatile Arendse makes his way back into the starting line-up to start at fullback and form a formidable back trio with Cornal Hendricks and Madosh Tambwe who will be the starting wingers.

“I wanted to see him at fullback for a long time now.It is just unfortunate that every time I wanted to put him in there was an injury or something happened in terms of not being available,” said White.

“It is expected to rain and I think the one thing that Zebre do a lot is that they kick long into your half and that will allow a guy like Kurt-Lee to get the ball with lots of space.

“And hopefully, even if it is raining, he still has good footwork and he is still dangerous on the counter attack. Hopefully it doesn’t rain and we can get the best of him.

“But if it does rain, I still think he can offer us a lot from the fact that he is very good in broken play. It will be nice to see his ability to actually counter attack from the back.”

As part of the three changes he has made for this match against the bottom-of-the-log Italians, White will start with Embrose Papier at scrumhalf to form a half-back partnership with Chris Smith.

“Embrose played well in that game when he came off the bench the last time. I thought the way he combined with Elrigh Louw on the back of scrums was something that we have been looking to get right for a long time.

“It’s not a case of anything has happened with Zak Burger. Zak has played a lot of rugby and we would like to see Embrose play now. Also, a guy like Keagan Johannes, who we rate very highly, is also on the bench.

“Embrose and Keagan are roommates this week and it is nice to see the little guy learning from Embrose. Obviously they know each other very well and it is nice for them to spend some time together in their room and talk about rugby.”

White added that they are expecting a tough challenge from Zebre.

“We are looking forward to being back in action in the Vodacom URC following a week’s break after our previous match against the Cell C Sharks. We are expecting a tough challenge against Zebre Parma in their own backyard at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

“We are looking forward to an entertaining game of rugby with our aim, of course, being an effort to return home with another overseas win under our belts.”

Bulls team: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Subs: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Keagan Johannes, Ruan Mostert, Canan Moodie