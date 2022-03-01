Latham says beaten New Zealand can still defend World Test Championship

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham has not written off his team's chances of claiming back-to-back World Test Championships (WTC) despite defeat in the second Test against SA leaving the Black Caps' defence on shaky ground.

Held to 1-1 home series draws by the Proteas and Bangladesh after losing 1-0 away to India in late 2021, New Zealand are languishing at sixth on the WTC table ahead of a tour to England.

Latham said his team believed "100%" they could still make next year's WTC final and would look to sweep England in the three-Test series starting in June.