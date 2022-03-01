Cricket

SA-born Jason Roy pulls out of IPL

01 March 2022 - 16:36 By Reuters
England's SA-born batsman Jason Roy is one of the of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket.
England's SA-born batsman Jason Roy is one of the of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket.
Image: Action Images/Reuters/Paul Childs

England opener Jason Roy announced his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, saying global events in the past three years had taken their toll on him.

Roy, who was set to play for newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans, played in the Pakistan Super League in February and finished the tournament as the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators despite playing just six matches.

The 31-year-old, who had a child in January, added that he was hoping to spend some time with his family.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy wrote on social media. "With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."

The 10-team IPL will begin play in the last week of March, with the final scheduled for May 29.

MORE:

ICC plans to streamline men's and women's calendar to avoid clashes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to work in the future on the men's and women's calendars to avoid fixture clashes that can undermine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Elgar says SA fightback against NZ shows team’s character, growth and maturity

SA staged one of the finest comebacks in the history of Test cricket after they turned the tables on New Zealand to win the second and final Test in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Australia's Usman Khawaja savours 'special' Pakistan series

Australia top-order batter Usman Khawaja says there will be no room for sentiment when the first ball is bowled in the opening Test against Pakistan ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns stun Al Ahly to register first win in Cairo Soccer
  2. Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo Soccer
  3. Billiat scores in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in ... Soccer
  4. Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi reveals Sundowns’ plan that sank Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Cairo Soccer

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA