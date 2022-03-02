SA Test captain Dean Elgar pleased with team's depth

SA captain Dean Elgar is pleased with the all-round performance by the Proteas after the team dominated all facets of the game in their second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch to draw the two-match series 1-1.

The Proteas were rolled over in the first Test and suffered a humiliating defeat by an innings and 276 runs, but were good value for the series levelling win as they turned the tables on the Black Caps and dished out one of the finest comebacks in the history of Test cricket to win by 198 runs.

“It was good to see the young guys come in and test our depth,” said Elgar.

Debutant 32-year-old Sarel Erwee failed in his first Test, but showed he has a place at this level with a classy maiden 100 in the first innings of the second Test, and so did 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, whose unbeaten 136 in the second innings knocked the wind out of the Kiwis' sails.