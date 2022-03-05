SA coach Hilton Moreeng congratulates Ayabonga Khaka after bagging 100th ODI wicket

“Ayabonga is economic and she has worked extremely hard around her game to make sure that whichever surface she gets to bowl on she can adapt to. The milestone she has achieved is a reward for the hard work she has been putting in over the years.

“She shows professionalism around everything she does as a cricketer, she is a good student of the game, she assesses conditions and opposition very well and that gives her the edge on days when the chips are down.

“A performance like today was very good and we are very proud of her and she deserves the accolades that will come her way.”

Meanwhile, Cricket SA (CSA) have joined in mourning the death of Australian spin legend Shane Warne who died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack on Friday.

“Warne was one of the finest cricketers the game has seen. It was not an accident of history that he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a legend of our great game, to which he gave so much, and still had so much to give.

“He was an inspiration to aspiring cricketers. His passing is a sad loss to which the cricketing community will take time to recover. Sincere condolences to his family,” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

Chairperson of the CSA board Lawson Naidoo said: “This is a sad day for cricket across the world. Warne’s passing has brought an early winter to the hearts of his fans in SA and across the globe. He leaves behind a monumental legacy from whence all cricketers should draw comfort and inspiration.”