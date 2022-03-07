Autopsy shows Shane Warne died of natural causes — Thai police

An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday.

Warne's family had accepted the finding and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesperson said.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

“Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the time frame of the law.”

Warne's body would be flown to Australia on Tuesday, Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn told a news conference. The senior police official ruled out any foul play and said Warned died due to a suspected heart attack.

The autopsy report showed Warne died of a “congenital disease”, Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, said.

“There is no Covid-19 infection and no sign of assault or murder,” Songyot added.

Allan McKinnon, Australia's ambassador to Thailand, who has been in Koh Samui since the day after Warne's death, thanked authorities for their professionalism.

“It was very important that this whole case be conducted very smoothly,” he said.

Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.