Lizelle Lee races for fitness for SA Women's World Cup match against Pakistan

07 March 2022 - 14:35
SA batting star Lizelle Lee.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Star Proteas batter Lizelle Lee remains doubtful for SA’s second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on Friday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

SA started the tournament with a hard fought 32-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday where Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 42 and 41 runs respectively and Ayabonga Khaka ended with figures of 4/32.

Lee, who missed the recent ODI series against West Indies due to Covid-19, was unavailable for the Bangladesh match as she was completing her mandatory managed quarantine and isolation (MIQ) after a delayed arrival in New Zealand.

Speaking after their opening win where SA defended an average total of 207 after they were put in to bat by Bangladesh, coach Hilton Moreeng said influential Lee will have to go through a late fitness test during the week.

“She has been training and we will assess her during the week to see how she goes,” said Moreeng.

“Knowing the type of player that she is, she will want to jump straight into it. She is a very competitive cricketer but we will decide once she has gone through medicals and done what's needed to be done from a fitness point of view.

“If she regains the sharpness that we know is required at this level, then she should be considered for the next game against Pakistan. But we will take it day by day and assess the situation later in the week,” he said adding that there are no fresh injury concerns from the opening match.

The Proteas were bowled with Kapp (42), Wolvaardt (41) and Chloe Tryon (39) the main contributors to the scoreboard and Moreeng said their performance with bat in hand was frustrating.

During their batting innings, the only notable partnership was between Kapp and Tryon who managed to put up a stand of 71 off 68 during the middle overs.

“It is not a concern but more of a frustration because we know what the players are capable of doing when they find themselves in this position,” Moreeng said.

