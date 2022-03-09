Boring draw deflates Australia's much-hyped return to Pakistan

It took nearly a quarter of a century for Australia to return to Pakistan but only five days for a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch to sap much of the enthusiasm generated by the drought-breaking Test series.

With just 14 wickets falling in the match, the drawn series-opener pleased few apart from the teams' top order batters who gleefully boosted their averages until it was called off an hour early on Tuesday.

Pakistan may claim a moral victory after Rawalpindi humbled Australia's vaunted pace attack, and the draw may ultimately prove important for the hosts' chances of winning the series and gaining points in the World Test Championship.

However, as a spectacle and an advertisement for the game's longest format, the match was deemed a failure and the host nation condemned for failing to produce a wicket befitting of the occasion.