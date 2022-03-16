Allan Donald: Albie Morkel coaching Bangladesh on power-hitting

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald said former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel has joined the Tigers as power-hitting consultant ahead of their three match ODI series against SA.

Donald said short-format specialist Morkel, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20s for SA, has been brought in by the Bangladeshi think-tank to help players with their skills of clearing boundaries.

Bangladesh take on SA in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday at Centurion, and with two Tests after that at Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha.

“We were lucky on Tuesday to have Albie Morkel coming through to talk to the players about power-hitting,” said Donald as they stepped up their preparations for the opener on Friday.

“It was nice to have a full day in the middle at the Wanderers Stadium. He is here for three days and he’s already had great interaction with the younger guys about playing swing and power-hitting.

“He will explain to the guys how power-hitting works and he is having general discussions with the batters about how to get on with business in SA conditions.”