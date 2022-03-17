×

Cricket

‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests

17 March 2022 - 16:42
Lions all-rounder Sisanda Magala will miss the three-match series against Bangladesh after failing fitness tests.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has said that all-rounder Sisanda Magala can only point the finger at himself for failing fitness tests that ruled him out of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Magala, who has been in fine form for the Lions in the CSA One Day Cup, was last week omitted from the squad to take on the Tigers in the series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to be too harsh in answering this question but I really don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had around it,” Bavuma said in his pre-series press conference on Thursday. “I think the fitness standard is something that is made aware to all cricketers within our system. Everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness point of view.

“With Magala, he knows he can only point the finger back at himself and obviously as a captain I am disappointed that I don’t have him at my disposal — but I think he can accept that it is his own doing.

“I play with the guy at the Lions, I have a good relationship with the fitness trainer and the communication that I have had is that there is a lot more good he is doing to try to improve his fitness. Unfortunately, at this time he is not at the eligible fitness level.”

New Cricket SA chief Moseki: 'We can’t stop Proteas players cashing in on IPL'

SA is set to take to the field in a crucial two-match Test series against Bangladesh  without bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bavuma said fitness programmes are communicated to the players and tests are applicable to everyone in a squad.

“In terms of the standards with the Tests, I am not an expert. Mine is to play cricket and if the fitness coach says to me I must run at a certain level, then I have to do it.

“All of those things are communicated to us in our personal development plan (PDP) we have every year, so it is nothing new or it is not something that is sprung on anyone.

“I don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had on this matter to be honest — it is something that affects all players equally.”

Bavuma said SA cannot afford to underestimate Bangladesh.

“Our last series against India was a successful one — there were a lot of positives from the bowling and batting. Coming again after two months, it is important that we remind ourselves of the things that we did well against India.

“We must make sure that we get ourselves in the right mental space. One of the things we have spoken about from a mental point of view is that coming up against a side like India generally it is easier for the guys to get themselves up.

“With Bangladesh, we can’t afford to underestimate them in any way from a mental and intensity point of view and there can’t be any sense of complacency.”

