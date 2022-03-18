×

Cricket

CSA chair Naidoo hints at minor tweaks to director of cricket structure

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
18 March 2022 - 11:45
Newly appointed Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi is flanked by board chair Lawson Naidoo on the left and lead independent director Steven Budlender SC during a media briefing at the organisation's headquarters on March 16 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cricket SA (CSA) has reviewed the structure of the director of cricket office, now occupied by Graeme Smith, and while there will be minor adjustments the job requirements will remain the same.

Smith’s contract expires on March 31 and CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo said the process to appoint a new director of cricket will start soon.

“The position is due to be advertised any day now together with a number of other senior positions,” Naidoo told media at CSA headquarters in Johannesburg where the organisation announced finance chief and acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed permanently for five years.

Closing arguments in Graeme Smith''s arbitration with CSA set for March 22

Oral evidence in the arbitration between Cricket SA and its director of cricket and former captain Graeme Smith proceeded without hold-ups last week ...
Sport
3 days ago

“After a review of the organisation’s structure, we’ve looked at the director of cricket structure and while there might be some minor tweaks the job specification as a whole will remain the same.

“The director of cricket is an important position.”

Naidoo was not specific as to what the tweaks may entail.

Smith is entangled in a formal arbitration with his employer after he was implicated in findings of the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report.

The report found Smith engaged in alleged racist conduct over his apparent preferences for certain players over others when he sat on the selection panel as Proteas captain in his playing days.

Pholetsi Moseki becomes Cricket SA's permanent CEO

Cricket SA (CSA) ended its long search for a new CEO, announcing Pholetsi Moseki, who had been acting in the position, as the organisation’s new boss ...
Sport
1 day ago

The SJN report accused Smith of racial bias as director of cricket for his alleged refusal to report to then CEO Thabang Moroe,.

The SJN, chaired by Dumisa Ntsebeza, said its findings were “tentative” and called on CSA to investigate further.

Smith and CSA agreed to formal arbitration proceedings and Ngwako Maenetje and Michael Bishop were appointed joint arbitrators.

The arbitration hearing was held from March 7 to 9.  Closing arguments have been provisionally scheduled for March 22.

CSA has committed to make the findings of the arbitration public.

Smith became CSA’s first director of cricket after he took over the newly established office in December 2019 on an interim basis until his permanent appointment for two years in April 2020.

His appointment was found to be flawed by the SJN report, but Naidoo said there was not much his board could do about that as the appointment was made under the previous board.

New Cricket SA chief Moseki: 'We can't stop Proteas players cashing in on IPL'

SA is set to take to the field in a crucial two-match Test series against Bangladesh  without bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas legend Allan Donald explains why he joined Bangladesh

Proteas legend and bowling coach Allan Donald is proudly South African but he’ll celebrate every Bangladesh wicket and if they win the ODI series ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Lungi Ngidi urges Proteas to be clinical against Bangladesh

SA fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says they will have to be clinical in execution in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting at SuperSport ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA women on hot streak at World Cup: Kapp's heroics make it 4 wins from 4

Marizanne Kapp came to SA's rescue with the bat yet again as she remained unbeaten on 34 in a crunch chase against hosts New Zealand as the Momentum ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Allan Donald: Albie Morkel coaching Bangladesh on power-hitting

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald said former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel has joined the Tigers as power-hitting consultant ahead of ...
Sport
2 days ago
