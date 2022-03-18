×

Cricket

Malan and Petersen rewarded with CSA national contracts after impressive performances

18 March 2022 - 16:45
Top order batter Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan have been rewarded with national contracts by CSA.
Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP/ Getty Images

Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen have been rewarded with national contracts for the 2022/2023 season by Cricket SA (CSA) after impressive performances.

Malan and Petersen are new faces on the list of 16 players who have been awarded contracts.

CSA announced on Friday afternoon that the contract upgrade system will be in place this year and players selected during the 2022/2023 season and are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based national contract upgrade.

The Proteas will be busy in the next 12 months with a full tour to England, the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October and a number of tours yet to be confirmed.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of SA cricket and even more so, to be a member of the Proteas team,” said newly appointed CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“There is a lot of cricket for our fans to look forward to and we, as an organisation, are looking forward to watching our boys represent us to the best of their ability at every opportunity.

“It has been an exceptional season for the white ball team that has not lost a series under the leadership of Temba Bavuma. One of the biggest upcoming highlights for us is the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and we are looking forward to supporting Temba and his men as they look to make history later this year.

“The Test team has grown and shown significant improvement under the strong leadership of Dean Elgar. This season will see the Proteas play even more Test cricket, which is vital for the growth of the players, the format in our country, and the accumulation of points towards the ICC World Test Championship.

“We at CSA are big advocates of rewarding excellence and I am pleased to be the first to congratulate Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen on their newly awarded contracts.”

CSA said contracts for the women’s team will be announced at the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

CSA contracted Proteas men’s players: Temba Bavuma (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

