Malan and Petersen rewarded with CSA national contracts after impressive performances

Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen have been rewarded with national contracts for the 2022/2023 season by Cricket SA (CSA) after impressive performances.

Malan and Petersen are new faces on the list of 16 players who have been awarded contracts.

CSA announced on Friday afternoon that the contract upgrade system will be in place this year and players selected during the 2022/2023 season and are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based national contract upgrade.

The Proteas will be busy in the next 12 months with a full tour to England, the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October and a number of tours yet to be confirmed.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of SA cricket and even more so, to be a member of the Proteas team,” said newly appointed CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.