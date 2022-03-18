SA Women not getting carried away despite blistering start to World Cup, says captain Luus

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup moves past the halfway mark, Momentum Proteas captain Sune Luus says the team will not put undue pressure on themselves with a big tests on the horizon.

Luus was speaking after her side claimed another important but narrow victory, this time by two wickets over tournament hosts New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

This was their fourth win from as many matches while also setting up a tantalising clash against table-topping Australia in their next match on Tuesday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Shabnim Ismail (3/27) and Ayabonga Khaka (3/31) alongside two wickets from Marizanne Kapp saw them restrict the White Ferns to 228.

Half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (67 off 94) and Luus (51 off 73) laid the platform for Kapp (34* off 35) to carry the side over the line in another player-of-the-match performance with just three balls remaining.

The 26-year-old Luus said SA would not rest on their laurels with tough games against the Aussies, West Indies and India in the coming days when they will be looking to cement a place in the top four.