×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Cricket legend Shane Warne bid farewell in private funeral

20 March 2022 - 13:15 By Reuters
A hearse carrying the body of Shane Warne leaves the St Kilda Football Club following a funeral service in Melbourne on March 20 2022.
A hearse carrying the body of Shane Warne leaves the St Kilda Football Club following a funeral service in Melbourne on March 20 2022.
Image: EPA/Diego Fedele

Family, sportspeople and entertainers bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday.

Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died about two weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui. Thai authorities said an autopsy showed his death was from natural causes and Warne's family later accepted the findings.

About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present. Warne's long-time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy were also in attendance, along with bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath

Guests were asked to wear St Kilda scarves and a pair of them were draped across Warne's coffin as it was driven around the oval of St Kilda Football Club to popular songs including the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit 'The Time of My Life', the Australian Associated Press reported.

“To Warnie,” Warne's close friend Eddie McGuire declared in his speech, according to AAP. “He was simply the best.”

Warne is arguably the most famous and influential cricketer since Don Bradman, and is widely credited with revitalising the art of leg spin bowling after an era dominated by fast bowlers.

He was the first player to take 700 wickets, though his record was ultimately surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne also became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes when he achieved the feat against England at Melbourne in 1994.

A charter plane carrying Warne's body landed in his home city of Melbourne last week after an eight-hour flight from Thailand. A state memorial service will be held at the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30.

READ MORE

Warne's body flown back to Australia

The body of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne was due to be flown back to his hometown of Melbourne on Thursday morning from Bangkok airport, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death

Shane Warne offered gifts of his old cricket clothing and ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast in the final hours before his ...
Sport
1 week ago

Gavaskar shocked by Warne’s death but says he wasn’t greatest spinner

He was one of Wisden’s five best players of 20th century but Sunil Gavaskar rates Muttiah Muralitharan higher
Sport
1 week ago

Larger than life Warne’s legacy will live on far beyond the cricket pitch

At once open book and master of disguise, Shane Warne had allure for the cricket-indifferent and cricket lovers alike
Sport
1 week ago

Graeme Smith leads CSA tribute: Shane Warne 'changed the game'

Cricket SA (CSA) has expressed its sadness at the passing of legendary Australian cricketer and one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time, ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL and matches must be played Soccer
  2. ‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests Cricket
  3. Chiefs take on Arrows in good spirits after arbitration victory Soccer
  4. France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana Soccer
  5. Ex-Safa officials allege bullying, constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia