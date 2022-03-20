Cricket SA formally opens process to fill vacant executive positions
Closing date for applications has been set for April 4
Cricket SA (CSA) has formally opened a process to fill vacancies on its executive committee, publicly advertising five key executive positions.
The cricket governing body is in the market for a director of cricket, CFO, chief marketing officer, chief commercial officer and public affairs executive.
The closing date for applications has been set for April 4.
The advertisements come a few days after the organisation ended its long search for a permanent CEO. Pholetsi Moseki, who had been acting in the position, was announced as the organisation’s new boss on Wednesday.
Moseki said during his unveiling that CSA were waiting to fill the position of CEO before advertising the other executive positions.
CSA's positions advertised are:
Director of cricket
The contract of current director of cricket Graeme Smith runs out on March 31.
Smith is entangled in a formal arbitration with CSA after he was implicated in findings of the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report.
The arbitration hearing was held from March 7 to 9 and closing arguments have been provisionally scheduled for Tuesday March 22.
CSA has committed to making the findings of the arbitration public.
Smith became CSA’s first director of cricket after he took over the newly-established office in December 2019 on an interim basis until his permanent appointment for two years in April 2020.
Chief financial officer
Moseki joined CSA as CFO in 2019 and stepped up to the CEO role on an acting basis in December 2020.
Christelle Janse van Rensburg acted as the finance boss after Moseki was elevated to the CEO’s office on an interim basis.
Chief commercial officer
Kugandrie Govender joined CSA in April 2019 as chief commercial officer.
Govender became the first woman to lead CSA after she was appointed as acting CEO in August 2020 after the resignation of Jacques Faul.
She was suspended four months later after protracted disciplinary proceedings and eventually dismissed in July 2021.
There have been various acting incumbents since Govender’s dismissal. Former communications boss Thamie Mthembu, and apparently Smith, acted in the role at some point.
It’s a key executive position aimed at maximising the commercial wing of the organisation and exploring new revenue streams outside traditional ones.
Chief marketing officer
This is a new office the organisation has established to enhance the overall management of marketing and brand affairs of CSA.
CSA's advertisement requests someone with an honours in marketing or business degree and a minimum of 10 years’ experience in all aspects of developing and executing marketing strategies at a senior level.
Public Affairs Executive
The job title has changed from communications and media head to public affairs executive. It is a strategic role in the overall management of public affairs of CSA.
Thamie Mthembu occupied the role after joining CSA in 2019. Lucy Davey acted as the communications boss in August 2020 after Mthembu was deployed to act as chief commercial officer.
Mthembu and CSA parted ways at the end of February.
Internal communications head Sipho Rihlamvu has been acting public affairs and executive since Mthembu left.
Rihlamvu, a respected communicator who is credited with playing a leading in the organisation’s resuscitation of its communications desk, is a front-runner for the job.
