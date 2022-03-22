Proteas’ Kyle Verreynne: ‘That hundred in NZ gave me a lot of confidence’
Proteas batsman Kyle Verreynne believes the runs he made on tour in New Zealand stood him in good stead coming into the inbound Bangladesh tour, and hopes to continue that form when the teams clash in the series-deciding third ODI at Centurion on Wednesday.
Having scored just 52 runs in the first three innings of the two Tests against the Black Caps in Christchurch, Verreynne weighed in with a scintillating 136 not out in the final innings to set up a series-levelling win for the Proteas.
He said the confidence gained from that performance carried over into this series, regardless of the change in format.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 21 and then 59 not out in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh, will be hoping for one more solid performance to see his team secure the series and valuable Cricket World Cup Super League points.
“When you score runs at international level in any format, it does give you a bit of confidence," Verreynne said on Tuesday.
“That hundred in NZ gave me a lot of confidence. It didn’t matter what format was going to come up next.
“I was happy with that and I feel like I am a bit more comfortable now at an international level. That hundred has done wonders for my self-belief that I can play at this level and I feel like I am in a good space at the moment.”
The Western Province star took inspiration from senior professionals Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, who have shown full commitment to SA despite negativity from certain quarters over their withdrawal from the Test team against Bangladesh due to a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“Speaking from a personal point of view, I don’t think there have ever been any questions over the guys' commitment to the Proteas," Verreyne said.
“Obviously, the IPL is at a period where those players are going to miss some international cricket. But I believe, and I think it is the same feeling around the camp, that these guys are fully committed to playing for their country.
“The way they performed, those two in particular, in the last ODI was good and it shows that even with the IPL around the corner, and they are going to be missing some international cricket, their full focus is on making sure we try to win this series.”
Asked what he saw his role to be within the squad, Verreynne said: “With the batting line-up we have at the moment it is going to be a bit difficult to cement a spot.
“For myself, it is about being adaptable and making sure I can bat in any position, which I think I have shown a bit in this series."
Seamer Wayne Parnell will miss the series decider after picking up a left hamstring strain at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Ryan Rickleton will return to the Lions to partake in the CSA One-Day Cup before he rejoins the Test squad at the weekend.
HeraldLIVE
