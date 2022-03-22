Proteas’ Kyle Verreynne: ‘That hundred in NZ gave me a lot of confidence’

Proteas batsman Kyle Verreynne believes the runs he made on tour in New Zealand stood him in good stead coming into the inbound Bangladesh tour, and hopes to continue that form when the teams clash in the series-deciding third ODI at Centurion on Wednesday.

Having scored just 52 runs in the first three innings of the two Tests against the Black Caps in Christchurch, Verreynne weighed in with a scintillating 136 not out in the final innings to set up a series-levelling win for the Proteas.

He said the confidence gained from that performance carried over into this series, regardless of the change in format.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 21 and then 59 not out in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh, will be hoping for one more solid performance to see his team secure the series and valuable Cricket World Cup Super League points.

“When you score runs at international level in any format, it does give you a bit of confidence," Verreynne said on Tuesday.

“That hundred in NZ gave me a lot of confidence. It didn’t matter what format was going to come up next.

“I was happy with that and I feel like I am a bit more comfortable now at an international level. That hundred has done wonders for my self-belief that I can play at this level and I feel like I am in a good space at the moment.”