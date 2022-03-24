SA Women's captain Sune Luus calls for improved batting performance

SA Women's captain Sune Luus has called on her top order batters to up their game after they confirmed their place in the semifinal stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Thursday.

The Proteas joined Australia as the second team to qualify for the semifinals after their penultimate group stages match against the West Indies was rained out in Wellington on Thursday.

When the match against the West Indies was abandoned after 10.5 overs, SA were on 61/4 with top order batters Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits and Luus having scored a combined fourteen runs.

When they returned to the pavilion, Mignon du Preez (38) and Marizanne Kapp (5) were rebuilding SA’s innings with an unbeaten and promising partnership of 39.

The 26-year-old Luus, who is SA’s second-highest run-scorer at the tournament, said they must improve in their last group stages match against India on Sunday and during the semis.

“There are still a lot of batters who would be happy to get runs,” she said.