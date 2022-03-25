Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza charged and suspended under ICC anti-doping code
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged SA batter Zubayr Hamza for an alleged violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.
Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance after the detection of furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the ICC added that furosemide is a specified substance in terms of section S5 of the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.
Hamza missed the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which SA lost 2-1 and he won’t be part of the team for the two-match Test series starting at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.
