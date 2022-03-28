×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Elgar happy with explanations from IPL brigade as Bangladesh Test series looms

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
28 March 2022 - 17:30
SA Test captain Dean Elgar and head coach Mark Boucher will have to make do without six key members of their squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.
SA Test captain Dean Elgar and head coach Mark Boucher will have to make do without six key members of their squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.
Image: SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP/Getty Images

SA Test captain Dean Elgar says he has made peace with the decision of six of his best players who will miss the two-match Test series against Bangladesh to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Proteas will line up in the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday without bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and out-of-form batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.

The players chose the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

Elgar had said last month, upon arrival from New Zealand where SA came from behind to draw a two-match Test series, that he expected the players to put country first over IPL's plentiful dollars.

Proteas knock India out of World Cup. England lie in wait in the semis

SA, who beat England in the group stages by three wickets, are looking to reach the final for the first time
Sport
1 day ago

Speaking on Monday after the first training session at Kingsmead after the team assembled to start preparations for the Bangladesh series, Elgar said the IPL brigade remain loyal to Test cricket. The captain said he was satisfied with the explanations after discussions with the affected players.

“A lot has happened since my last interview about this topic, but I’m comfortable with where I am with the players who are not here.

“I’ve had chats with those players to find out where they are mentally from playing Test cricket, the point of view of this series against Bangladesh and going to the IPL.

“I’m comfortable with the answers they have given me.”

Elgar said he has his views on the matter: “I’m confined with regards to what I can say and can’t say, but I know that the players were put in a difficult position.

Ashwell Prince warns Proteas to take Bangladesh seriously

SA must brace themselves for another skilful and strong all-round performance from improving Bangladesh during their two-match Test series starting ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I’ve had conversations with the players and I know where they stand with regards to them playing Test cricket.

“Some of them are new in the IPL environment and they wouldn’t want to hurt their chances of playing in the competition in future and rightly so.”

There is no point sulking about the missing players. He challenged fringe members of the squad to stake a claim and challenge the regular players.

“We will have to make do with our next-best that we have in the country. It’s not ideal, but this is a great opportunity for the other guys to stand up and put those players under pressure. I’m confident they can do that.

“We have to give the other guys opportunities and exposure in future. We can’t lick our wounds for too long. I’m not one to do that, have not done it in the past and am not going to start now.”

It looks gloomy, but Boucher confident SA will secure automatic qualification for World Cup

The Proteas face the ignominy of having to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India next year via the qualifiers, but head coach Mark Boucher is ...
Sport
3 days ago

There’s an unsustainable tendency by SA to start series poorly and recover later. That was the case in the three-match Test series against India which the Proteas won 2-1 after losing the opening match and during their tour of New Zealand where they had to come from behind to draw the two-match Test series 1-1 after suffering a thrashing in the opening game.

SA lost the first ODI in their three-match series against Bangladesh, but could not recover as the tourists completed a 2-1 victory last week to swing momentum in their favour before the Tests.

Elgar said the poor starts feature consistently in team discussions.

“It’s always a talking point for me in the squad and I have emphasised it. It is definitely a talking and thinking point within the squad.

“We need to find a way to avoid poor starts because that really sets us back, especially in a two-match Test series.”

The first Test starts at Kingsmead on Thursday and the second and final match will be at St George's Park in Gqeberha from Friday, April 8.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Proteas win last-ball thriller to knock India out of Women's World Cup

SA warmed up for their semifinal clash against England successfully chasing down the second-highest total in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket ...
Sport
1 day ago

Though not entirely unexpected, Proteas’ capitulation still stings

SA's capitulation in the One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh was a shock to the system not so much because they lost to the Tigers ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza charged and suspended under ICC anti-doping code

International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged SA batter Zubayr Hamza for an alleged violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  2. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  3. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg