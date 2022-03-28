Elgar happy with explanations from IPL brigade as Bangladesh Test series looms

SA Test captain Dean Elgar says he has made peace with the decision of six of his best players who will miss the two-match Test series against Bangladesh to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Proteas will line up in the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday without bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and out-of-form batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.

The players chose the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

Elgar had said last month, upon arrival from New Zealand where SA came from behind to draw a two-match Test series, that he expected the players to put country first over IPL's plentiful dollars.