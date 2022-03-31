Elgar with quick-fire half century after delayed start in the 1st Test against Bangladesh

Captain Dean Elgar scored a fast-paced half-century to help SA reach 95/0 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

When the delayed lunch break arrived, Elgar was cruising nicely on 60 off 76, a knock that included ten boundaries, and his opening partner Sarel Erwee was sitting patiently on 32 off 76.

Elgar reached his 20th Test half-century during the 19th over when he opened his bat to push Mehidy Hasan’s fuller delivery, that was pitched just outside offstump, to the cover area.

His half-century from 88 minutes he was on the pitch came from just 60 balls and included nine boundaries as the Proteas moved quickly to a commanding lead of 71/0.

Bangladesh missed out on a good opportunity to make the much-needed breakthrough when wicketkeeper Liton Das dropped Erwee’s top edge two balls before lunch.

SA started the match with two spinners in the form of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer and debutants in top order batter Ryan Rickelton and fast bowler Lizaad Williams.

Harmer, who is playing for the Proteas for the first time since 2015, and Williams are playing in this match largely because front-line bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other players missing for this new-look SA due to the IPL are top order batters Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.

Meanwhile, Cricket SA (CSA) may be in serious trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC) because the start of this match was delayed by about 30 minutes due to issues with the sight screen.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.