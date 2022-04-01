×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Proteas bowled out for 367 in Durban but get early Bangladesh wicket before tea

01 April 2022 - 15:20
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Ryan Rickelton.
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Ryan Rickelton.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SA were bowled out for a first innings total score of 367 by Bangladesh during the second session of the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

The Proteas went to lunch on 314/8 but the Tigers claimed the last two wickets of Lizaard Williams and Duanne Olivier, both having scored 12 runs, before tea from the bowling efforts of Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan.

The man standing was spinner Simon Harmer, who is making his first appearance for the senior national for the first time since November 2015, with an unbeaten knock of 38.

When tea arrived, SA made the breakthrough when Harmer’s good length ball exposed the defence of Shadman Islam (9) by going through the game to crush his middle stump.

Bangladesh, who had managed to deal with the Proteas’ pace and spin, lost Islam with the last ball before tea and they will be hoping that Mahmudul Hasan Joy and his captain Mominul Haque will rebuild the innings.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Elgar with quick-fire half century after delayed start in the 1st Test against Bangladesh

Captain Dean Elgar scored a fast-paced half-century to help SA reach 95/0 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batter Rickelton reflects on his memorable Test debut

Middle order batter Ryan Rickelton was a combination of nerves and excitement ahead of his Test debut against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SA outplayed by England in semi to crash out of ICC Women’s World Cup

SA were knocked out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in a crushing defeat by defending champions England in Thursday's lopsided semifinal at ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium Soccer
  2. 'We are better than what we did in France,' says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  3. Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille Soccer
  4. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  5. Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails