×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Joy for Mahmudul Hasan after scoring maiden Test ton against SA in Durban

02 April 2022 - 15:01
Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh celebrates his 100 during the 1st Test day 3 against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on 02 April 2022
Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh celebrates his 100 during the 1st Test day 3 against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on 02 April 2022
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored his maiden Test century for Bangladesh during the second session of the first Test against SA at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

For his defiant performance, the 21-year-old right handed opening batter registered his name in the annals of history as he became the first Bangladeshi player to score a Test hundred against SA.

When he cut Keshav Maharaj’s short of length ball to deep backward point for two runs, Mahmudul also registered his maiden Test hundred which came after six hours at the crease.

Because of Mahmudul’s sensational knock on what turned out to be a good batting wicket, Bangladesh went to tea sitting on 257/7 and having significantly reduced the deficit to 110.

During his successful stay at the crease since the Tigers started batting on Friday afternoon, Mahmudul was involved in significant partnerships of 55 off 150 with Najmul Hossain and of 82 off 171 with Liton Das.

During the second session, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Liton (41) when he was bowled out by Lozaad Williams and Yasir Ali (22), who was run out by a combination of Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.

Bangladesh will resume for the third and final session of the day with Mahmudul (106) and Mehidy Hasan (24) who will be looking to increase their partnership of 41 off 114.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Lizaad Williams claims maiden Test wicket as Bangladesh fight on

Lizaad Williams has claimed his maiden Test wicket during the morning session of day three of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Harmer and Bavuma steal the show during action-packed day in Durban against Bangladesh

It was an action-packed day dominated by Temba Bavuma’s dismissal in the nineties, Simon Harmer’s bowling, ten wickets and the the threat of bad ...
Sport
21 hours ago

SA outplayed by England in semi to crash out of ICC Women’s World Cup

SA were knocked out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in a crushing defeat by defending champions England in Thursday's lopsided semifinal at ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We are better than what we did in France,' says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  2. Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium Soccer
  3. SuperSport explains blackout of huge African World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  4. ‘Fagrie Lakay got his pants’ — Bafana star-struck by France and Mbappé Soccer
  5. SA outplayed by England in semi to crash out of ICC Women’s World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails