Joy for Mahmudul Hasan after scoring maiden Test ton against SA in Durban

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored his maiden Test century for Bangladesh during the second session of the first Test against SA at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

For his defiant performance, the 21-year-old right handed opening batter registered his name in the annals of history as he became the first Bangladeshi player to score a Test hundred against SA.

When he cut Keshav Maharaj’s short of length ball to deep backward point for two runs, Mahmudul also registered his maiden Test hundred which came after six hours at the crease.

Because of Mahmudul’s sensational knock on what turned out to be a good batting wicket, Bangladesh went to tea sitting on 257/7 and having significantly reduced the deficit to 110.

During his successful stay at the crease since the Tigers started batting on Friday afternoon, Mahmudul was involved in significant partnerships of 55 off 150 with Najmul Hossain and of 82 off 171 with Liton Das.

During the second session, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Liton (41) when he was bowled out by Lozaad Williams and Yasir Ali (22), who was run out by a combination of Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.

Bangladesh will resume for the third and final session of the day with Mahmudul (106) and Mehidy Hasan (24) who will be looking to increase their partnership of 41 off 114.

