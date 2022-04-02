Proteas spinner Simon Harmer explains his Kolpak move in 2017

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer has explained that signing the controversial Kolpak deal with Essex in 2017 was about seeking playing opportunities and nothing else.

Harmer, who is playing for the Proteas for the first time since 2015, returned with highly impressive bowling figures of 4/42 on day two of first Test at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday.

Because of his excellent bowling performance on the increasingly turning pitch at Kingsmead, the Proteas restricted Bangladesh to 98/4 at stumps and with a lead of 269 runs.

“I had my reasons for signing my Kolpak, I can’t speak for everybody but for me it was about opportunity,” he said at stumps of day two.

This was after SA put together a strong total of 367 during their first innings where Temba Bavuma was agonisingly removed on 93 for his second dismissal in the nineties.