Elgar scores second half-century of the match in action-packed first session

Proteas captain Dean Elgar scored his 21st Test half-century in the first session of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday.

Elgar, who was among the high scorers for SA during the first innings with a contribution of 67, scored his half ton from 73 balls in a well-taken knock that included six boundaries.

During his productive time at the crease Elgar had a good partnership with opening partner Sarel Erwee of 48 off 111 balls, and when lunch arrived his promising stand with Keagan Petersen was on 57 off 87.

The Proteas will resume the second session of day four with Elgar on 62 off 92 and Petersen on 21 off 55; and SA on 105/1 after 33 overs and a lead of 174 runs.

SA resumed on Sunday on 6/0 and a lead of 75 runs and by the time they took the lunch break had added 99 more runs to their overnight score, with Elgar at the forefront.

Elgar, who registered his second half-century of the match, was lucky to have survived through to lunch as he was dropped twice by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Yasir Ali.

In an action-filled session, Petersen also rode his luck as Bangladesh didn’t review after a big LBW shout. Ball-tracking showed the ball was going to smash the middle stump.

The only wicket to fall on Sunday morning was that of Erwee, who returned to the pavilion when he was trapped in front by Ebadot Hossain having scored only 8.

