Proteas’ leading run-scorer Mignon du Preez retires from ODI cricket

Former SA senior women’s national cricket captain Mignon du Preez has retired from ODI and Test cricket.

The 32-year-old announced this on Thursday, saying she will focus on Twenty20 cricket and devote more time to her family.

Du Preez made her debut as a teenager in 2007 and went on to make 154 ODI appearances for SA, 46 of them as captain of the Momentum Proteas. Du Preez, who ends her ODI career as SA’s leading run-scorer with 3,760 runs at an average of 32.98 with 18 half-centuries and two centuries, has played in four World Cups.

“These have been some of my most treasured memories. I would, however, love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon,” Du Preez said. “I feel the time is right to announce my retirement from the longer format of the game and focus on T20 cricket.

“Thus, I decided to retire from ODI cricket at the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand.”

SA reached the semifinals of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup last month, bowing out with a defeat to runners-up England.

Hard-hitting right-hander Du Preez has played a huge role in the upliftment of SA women’s cricket and said she is proud to leave the game in a healthy state and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to step up.

“I would like to take a moment to thank everyone at Cricket SA and the board for their continuous support during my ODI career. To our team sponsor, Momentum, and all our fans, thank you for your continuous support.

“Lastly, I would like to thank our management and my teammates for making my ODI journey a memorable one.”

Du Preez reached the 150-match milestone at the World Cup in New Zealand.

She did not have the best of tournaments but signed off in emphatic style with a match-winning half-century where she guided SA to a historic run-chase against India in Christchurch in SA's last group-stage match.

Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Du Preez is a champion of women’s cricket in SA and worldwide.

“She is a true example for any young girl who wants to take up the sport — that anything is possible through dedication, determination, and everlasting inquisitiveness to your craft while maintaining kindness and humility.

“CSA would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mignon for her undying commitment over the past 15 years and counting.”