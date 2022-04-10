×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Bangladesh mount brave resistance to Proteas’ attack

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
10 April 2022 - 12:52
Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh bats on day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10 2022.
Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh bats on day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10 2022.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Bangladesh refused to buckle under pressure from the Proteas bowlers as they fought back to reach lunch on 210 for seven on day three of the second Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Bangladesh, responding to SA’s first innings 453, trail by 243.

Middle-order batsmen Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim, who led the charge with a 70-run partnership after light drizzle saw the start of play delayed by 20 minutes, were the only wickets to fall in a session that yielded 71 runs in 29 overs.

Resuming on 139 for 5, Ali, who started the morning on 8, struck three boundaries in consecutive Lizaad Williams deliveries to start proceedings as the visitors moved to 151.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 minutes together for their sixth-wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas' attack.

Keshav saw a review for LBW turned down when he struck Ali on the pads, and replays confirmed the ball pitched outside leg before spinning back.

However the slow left-armer was rewarded the very next delivery as Ali found the leading edge, which looped up into the waiting arms of Maharaj, falling four runs short of a second Test 50.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulled Olivier to the boundary to bring up 200 before Mushfiqur (51 off 136) swept Simon Harmer’s first delivery to the boundary to bring up his 25th Test half century, which included eight boundaries.

Harmer responded by first striking the right hander on the pads before he attempted a reverse sweep to a ball that kept low, only to miss and see it crash into his off stump.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Maharaj backs Mulder’s contribution for the Proteas

Keshav Maharaj says producing a good performance will give teammate Wiaan Mulder a boost in confidence as the Proteas look to retain their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Batter Keegan Petersen wants Proteas to continue piling on the runs

Despite losing five wickets on day one of the second Test match against Bangladesh, Proteas batsman Keegan Petersen was confident they could build on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas building good score against Bangladesh in Gqeberha

Proteas captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen picked up where they left off and kept the pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers, adding 81 for the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. 'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Andile Jali says the league title race is over Soccer
  5. Teen sensation Viwe Jingqi sprints from rural Eastern Cape to global stardom Sport

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...