Bangladesh mount brave resistance to Proteas’ attack

Bangladesh refused to buckle under pressure from the Proteas bowlers as they fought back to reach lunch on 210 for seven on day three of the second Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Bangladesh, responding to SA’s first innings 453, trail by 243.

Middle-order batsmen Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim, who led the charge with a 70-run partnership after light drizzle saw the start of play delayed by 20 minutes, were the only wickets to fall in a session that yielded 71 runs in 29 overs.

Resuming on 139 for 5, Ali, who started the morning on 8, struck three boundaries in consecutive Lizaad Williams deliveries to start proceedings as the visitors moved to 151.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 minutes together for their sixth-wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas' attack.

Keshav saw a review for LBW turned down when he struck Ali on the pads, and replays confirmed the ball pitched outside leg before spinning back.

However the slow left-armer was rewarded the very next delivery as Ali found the leading edge, which looped up into the waiting arms of Maharaj, falling four runs short of a second Test 50.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulled Olivier to the boundary to bring up 200 before Mushfiqur (51 off 136) swept Simon Harmer’s first delivery to the boundary to bring up his 25th Test half century, which included eight boundaries.

Harmer responded by first striking the right hander on the pads before he attempted a reverse sweep to a ball that kept low, only to miss and see it crash into his off stump.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.