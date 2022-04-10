×

Cricket

Proteas closing in on victory after declaration against Bangladesh

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
10 April 2022 - 18:18
SA's Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Verreynne celebrate the dismissal of Yasir Ali of Bangladesh on day 3 of the second Test match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10 2022.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Proteas took three wickets in the final session as they tightened their grip on the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Needing 386 to win and with two days in which to do so, the Tigers ended day 3 on 27 for 3 after 9.1 overs.

The hosts declared on 176 for 6, leaving Bangladesh with 412 to win in what would be a record-breaking run chase at St George’s Park. SA, who batted to a first innings 453, had wrapped up the tourists’ tail to limit them to 217 in the second session, a deficit of 236.

When stumps were drawn, captain Mominul Haque was not out on 5 off 22, while Mushfiqur Rahim was yet to face a delivery.

The hosts lost three wickets late in the day, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0 off 1) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (7 off 10) fell to the bowling of Keshav Maharaj inside the first five overs. Simon Harmer then dismissed opener Tamim Iqbal, caught by Wiaan Mulder for 13 off 22 balls shortly before stumps.

Earlier, Left arm spinner Taijul Islam led the Bangladesh fightback by taking three wickets as SA declared in the final session.

The Proteas went to tea on 84 for two with a lead of 320 after a 60-run opening stand between Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee.

Captain Elgar (26 off 29) was bowled trying a reverse sweep before Keegan Petersen (14 off 25) was trapped leg before wicket, the review being upheld by umpire Allahudien Palekar before the tea break, both wickets going to Taijul.

Erwee (41 off 66) chipped Khaled Ahmed straight to captain Mominul Haque, leaving the home side on 90 for 3.

Ryan Rickelton was next to go for 12, caught by captain Mominul Haque of Taijul at short mid-on before Temba Bavuma (30 off 56) was trapped lbw by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, his review turned down by umpire Allahudien Palekar, with SA on 154 for 5.

When Wiaan Mulder (6 off 15) fell, bowled by Mehidy, SA declared.

Taijul ended with 9 for 202 in the match, while Mehidy finished with 3-119.

When play resumed in the morning, Bangladesh mounted a fightback as Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim produced a 70-run partnership after a light drizzle saw the start delayed by 20 minutes on Sunday morning, before both lost their wickets in the first session.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 together for their sixth-wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas attack.

Spinners Harmer and Maharaj cleaned up the visitors' tail, taking the final three wickets for seven runs in 17 minutes after lunch.

Harmer had Islam (5) and Ebadot Hossain (0) caught by Lizaad Williams either side of Maharaj’s dismissal of Mehidy for 11.

Harmer and Mulder ended with figures of 3-39 and 3-25 respectively, while Olivier and Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece.

