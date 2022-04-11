Erwee and SA opening partner Elgar know what makes each other tick

Proteas batsman Sarel Erwee believes his close relationship with Dean Elgar has played a major role in how well they have recently combined as openers.

Having started the innings on eight occasions since the Dolphins player made his Test debut, the pair have been involved in some important stands.

Erwee scored a brisk second innings of 41 off 66 in a 60-run opening stand with Elgar to put SA in a commanding position heading into day four of the series-deciding second Test match at St George's Park on Monday.

“I think we share a good relationship off the field, so we kind of get to know each other. I think taking that relationship onto the field makes you understand your partner a little better, what makes me tick, what makes him tick, and we understand that quite well about each other at the moment,” Erwee said post-play on Sunday evening.

He said SA had an idea in mind what score they felt would be comfortable enough to defend from a Proteas point of view, hence their positive stroke-making, particularly in the second innings as they set the tourists 412 to win. That total created a record-setting second innings chase at St George's for Bangladesh.

“We had a minimum score of a 400 lead we were looking at before we were going to declare and a certain amount of overs in which to get that lead,” Erwee said.

“It was always in the plan [to let them bat again before the close of play] and I suppose that is why you saw some positive shot-making while we were batting.”