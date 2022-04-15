SA ‘A’ to take on Zimbabwe XI in white ball series later this month

The SA ‘A’ men’s team will undertake an outbound white ball tour to Zimbabwe from April 25 to May 10, Cricket SA (CSA) and Zimbabwe Cricket Union (ZCU) confirmed on Friday.

The tour will comprise three ODIs and five T20 matches in Harare.

“It is pleasing to us that our SA ‘A’ team will soon be back in action. The ‘A’ team is a vital part of the CSA high performance programme and a stepping stone to the Proteas team,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.