Cricket

Broad not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain

17 April 2022 - 15:48 By Reuters
Stuart Broad of England appeals for the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia in the Fifth Test in the Ashes series against Australia at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia on January 16 2022.
Image: Steve Bell/Getty Images

England bowler Stuart Broad said he was not thinking about replacing Joe Root as the Test captain, while adding that he felt no “bitterness” towards Root after being dropped from the squad for their recent tour of the Caribbean.

Root ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently. The 35-year-old Broad has been touted as a short-term option to replace him, while former England captains have backed all-rounder Ben Stokes for the role.

Broad, England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind James Anderson, said he was focused on returning to the England squad after being dropped for the West Indies tour, which they lost 1-0.

“I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time,” Broad wrote in his Mail On Sunday column.

“However, it is not something I have given any thought to because firstly I am not currently in possession of a shirt within the England Test team and my focus is very much on changing that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks.

“I would argue we are in a fairly unique position as far as selection for the Test team goes right now in that there are only two players whose names you could write in pen on the scorecard. One of them is Joe Root, the other is Ben Stokes.”

Broad said he was frustrated by his recent omission, but that it did not affect his relationship with Root.

“People may question my relationship with Joe given recent history but I've always been good at differentiating between friendship and business,” Broad added.

“From my point of view, that's professional sport and it would never stop me enjoying a nice glass of red wine or playing a round of golf with those who came to such decisions.”

