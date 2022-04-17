Broad not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain

England bowler Stuart Broad said he was not thinking about replacing Joe Root as the Test captain, while adding that he felt no “bitterness” towards Root after being dropped from the squad for their recent tour of the Caribbean.

Root ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently. The 35-year-old Broad has been touted as a short-term option to replace him, while former England captains have backed all-rounder Ben Stokes for the role.

Broad, England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind James Anderson, said he was focused on returning to the England squad after being dropped for the West Indies tour, which they lost 1-0.

“I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time,” Broad wrote in his Mail On Sunday column.