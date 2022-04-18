Rob Key appointed England men's cricket team managing director

Former England batter Rob Key has been appointed as the managing director of the country's men's cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Key, who played in 15 tests and five one-day internationals, will succeed Ashley Giles in the role following the latter's departure in the wake of England's 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.

The 42-year-old will take over from former England captain Andrew Strauss, who stepped in on an interim basis after Giles was sacked in February.

Key will leave his role as commentator at Sky Sports, where he has worked since his retirement in 2015.

"The chance to have an impact and make a difference is an opportunity given to very few and I will give it everything I have to try to shape the next great era of English men's cricket," Key said in a statement.

"Although at this current moment it has been a challenging time in English cricket, I also think it's as exciting a time as I can remember."