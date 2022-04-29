CSA partner with SuperSport to form new global T20 tournament

After spectacularly failing to launch the T20 Global League (T20GL) in 2017, Cricket SA (CSA) is giving it another go with the launch of another competition next year.

CSA announced on Friday morning that an agreement with SuperSport had been signed to form a new company that would manage the new T20 competition.

According to CSA, plans for the competition are well under way and the first ball is expected to be bowled in January 2023.

January will become the window for the league that will comprise of six privately owned franchises playing each other in a double round before the top three sides move to the play-off stages.

“We are excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating which also offers the opportunity for private investment in the franchises,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“CSA has already received interest from a number of potential local and international investors.”

Moseki said this was an entirely new event, adding that SA has a rich crop of talent who would benefit from exposure through a franchise league.

A sustainable business model had been created for the league and the teams, with a healthy salary bill to attract the best local and international players.

“The league also represents a fresh injection of funds into the sport in SA which will help grow the game. Modelled along the lines of T20 events worldwide, the focus will be on all-action cricket sportainment."

“We are delighted to invest in a product that will change the face of SA cricket,” said SuperSport CEO Marc Jury.

“There is an early-year gap in the calendar, so the timing is ideal.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.