Boucher welcomes CSA withdrawal of ‘unsustainable, unjustifiable’ charges

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has welcomed Cricket SA’s (CSA's) withdrawal of what he called “unsustainable and unjustifiable” charges against him.

On Tuesday morning, CSA dropped a bombshell announcing they had withdrawn charges of discrimination, including those of racism, against Boucher because they said there was no basis to sustain them.

“I welcome the decision of CSA to unreservedly withdraw all charges against me. The allegations of racism which were levelled against me were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish,” he said.

“The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for my family and me. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable.”