Tristan Stubbs included in Proteas T20 squad for India as IPL contingent returns

Emerging middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up for the anticipated five-match T20 series against India away from home next month.

In this series to take place across five venues in India from June 9 to 19, Temba Bavuma’s T20 team will be making a return to international cricket for the first time since last year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

The highly-rated 21-year-old right-hand batter impressed for the Gbets Warriors last season during the CSA T20 Challenge where he scored 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12 and 23 sixes.

He was also part of the SA ‘A’ team that toured Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).