Uncapped Tucker named in Women’s Proteas squad to face Ireland

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced a strong 15-player squad to tour Ireland for a One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series between June 3 and 17 in Dublin.

In the Proteas Women’s first round of fixtures since their semifinal exit in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, Delmi Tucker is handed her first call-up, with a total of five changes to the World Cup playing 15.

Tucker, a batting all-rounder for Western Province, has been rewarded for her success during the provincial season, having notched up 409 runs in white ball cricket plus more than 15 wickets with her right-arm off-spin. The 24-year-old also impressed in her appearances for the SA emerging side during last year’s tours against Zimbabwe and Thailand.

Wicketkeeper batter Sinalo Jafta, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and 2021 ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Lizelle Lee miss out as they recuperate from respiratory illness. Experienced seamer Masabata Klaas is also ruled out due to a right shoulder injury. Mignon du Preez recently retired from ODI and Test cricket.

The incoming players include all three of the World Cup travelling reserves in spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe, bowling all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and top-order batter Andrie Steyn. Anneke Bosch, who was a late change to the New Zealand travelling party because of a fractured right thumb, also returns.

SA go to the Ireland contests ranked second in the world in ODI cricket as they begin their ICC Women’s Championship 2022 to 2025 campaign to qualify for the 2025 World Cup. The T20s present an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 17 to August 7 and the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted in SA early next year.

Women’s Proteas squad: Anneke Bosch (Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Sune Luus (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)

Tour to Ireland Itinerary

T20 International Series (all 4.30pm local time, 5.30pm SA time):

Friday June 3: Ireland v SA (Pembroke, Dublin)

Monday June 6: Ireland v SA (Pembroke, Dublin)

Wednesday June 8: Ireland v SA (Pembroke, Dublin)

One-Day International Series (all 10.45am local time, 11.45am SA time)

Saturday June 11: Ireland v SA (Clontarf, Dublin)

Tuesday June 14: Ireland v SA (Clontarf, Dublin)

Friday June 17 — Ireland v SA (Clontarf¸ Dublin)

TimesLIVE

